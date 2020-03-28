MANHATTAN, Kan. – Officials of two lead Kansas agencies responding to the COVID-19 outbreak will provide information for small businesses online at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 3, as part of K-State Research and Extension’s First Friday monthly webinar series. The call will be recorded and archived.
The session will be conducted via Zoom and is free and open to anyone interested in resources available to the public, particularly small businesses and employees in Kansas affected by the global pandemic, according to K-State Research and Extension news release.
Speakers include: David Toland, Kansas Secretary of Commerce; Delia Garcia, Kansas Secretary of Labor, and Laurel Klein Searles, Kansas Director of Unemployment Services.
“Kansas has responded quickly to the concerns of small businesses and employees who have lost their livelihoods because of COVID-19,” said Nancy Knopp Daniels, community vitality specialist with K-State Research and Extension. “This call occurs every month in support of small business, but this month we have a special edition to highlight these response programs.”
She noted that a record 3.3 million Americans filed unemployment claims in the past week, which eclipsed the old record of 695,000 new claims in 1982.
To participate in the First Friday webinar, go to https://ksu.zoom.us/j/2636377104; or One-Tap Mobile, + 13462487799,,2636377104#.
More information about First Friday e-calls is available online or by contacting Daniels at (785) 410-6352 or nkdaniels@ksu.edu.
