TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on March 31 announced their continued efforts to shift to the next chapter of the COVID-19 response, pivoting from emergency pandemic response to endemic normalcy.
On Friday, April 1, KDHE made changes to continue the transition from emergency response to the “new normal,” which includes life with COVID-19 — similar to how Kansans deal with other recurring diseases like the flu, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“Kansas is continuing the transition to a new phase of understanding and living with COVID-19,” Kelly said. “We know the pandemic is not over, however we now have the tools and knowledge obtained over the past two years to prevent or reduce the spread of the virus. We are normalizing our COVID-19 response and incorporating these lessons into our larger efforts at improving health outcomes for all Kansans, which includes work on multiple diseases and an awareness of differing risk factors.”
This decision comes as state health officials say current COVID-19 metrics are moving in the right direction. Over the last two years, KDHE has made significant progress in keeping Kansas communities safe with the help of partners throughout the state: over 7 million tests have been given, over 4 million vaccines have been administered, and over 78 percent of eligible Kansans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the governor’s office.
A March 30 report showed Miami County recorded only eight new cases in the past week, with one hospitalization of a child under 9. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease, local and state health officials said.
As of March 30, the county had about a dozen active cases and a positive test rate of 1.9 percent, according to the report. It listed Miami County’s COVID-19 death toll at 93.
With KDHE in the process of shifting from a pandemic to a endemic response, Miami County Emergency Management coordinator Mark Whelan said he will be transitioning from a weekly COVID-19 report to a monthly reporting cycle unless developments warrant otherwise.
Working with local health departments and stakeholders, the state’s endemic plan addresses six key areas that are designed to ensure the safety and well-being of all Kansans, according to the release. They are:
- Intervention: KDHE will continue to provide comprehensive guidance, while continuing to offer additional assistance to underserved and/or vulnerable populations.
- Vaccination: KDHE will focus on making sure vulnerable populations have access to the COVID-19 vaccine while existing vaccine providers, including health care providers, pharmacists, hospitals, and LHDs, will continue to serve the broader population.
- Treatment: KDHE will continue to ensure Kansans will be able to receive COVID-19 treatment across the state, as treatment distribution shifts away from public health entities and back to local health care providers.
- Testing: KDHE will continue to support access to free testing across the state through community testing sites, LHDs, and K-12 schools as long as federal funding is available. In addition, the federal government provides direct testing support to Federally Qualified Health Centers and pharmacies around the state. To find a free testing location near you, go to knowbeforeyougoKS.com. KDHE testing support for Long Term Care Facilities will be phased out on May 15, 2022, and testing support for employers ends on June 30, 2022.
- Monitoring: KDHE will continue to monitor data as reported by organizations and facilities across the state to understand the status of COVID-19 and proactively identify at-risk groups. Public reporting will be reduced to once a week.
- Communications: KDHE will continue to provide essential and accessible COVID information to keep Kansans safe and aware of any subsequent changes to COVID-19 response efforts.
Across each of the these areas, KDHE officials said the agency will remain prepared to ramp up capacity to quickly respond to a surge and keep Kansans safe should the need arise.
“In our new normal, we will continue to ensure that Kansans have equitable access to life-saving vaccines, tests, and treatments. This shift does not mean that COVID is over, but rather we are working to manage the disease in a way that allows us to maintain a more normal life that is once again filled with friends, families and other loved ones,” KDHE Secretary Janet Stanek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.