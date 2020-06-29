The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has deployed a mobile testing unit to assist communities with COVID-19 testing for underserved populations.
“In order to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen Kansas, our public health experts must be able to track the scale and scope of this virus,” Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday, June 26, when announcing the new testing unit. “Working with local communities and public health officials, this mobile unit helps us reach the vulnerable populations that are experiencing barriers to testing access.”
KDHE is working with local health departments and other health organizations to identify locations throughout Kansas which would benefit from this service, according to the state health department.
The mobile testing unit is a van outfitted with COVID-19 laboratory-sampling equipment that can travel to locations and areas as requested, according to a news release. The mobile unit is tentatively scheduled through mid-July. The testing van made its first appearance at an event on Saturday, June 27, in Wyandotte County.
“We recognize there are disparities with COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary. “Part of our testing strategy in Kansas is to alleviate the barriers to getting tested.”
The diagnostic lab testing is provided at no cost to any individual seeking testing and at no cost to the community, according to the release.
The testing van will collect samples at each site and send them to the Kansas Health and Environmental Laboratories for processing. Results will be available to individuals in approximately 24 to 48 hours through the partnering local health department or health organization, according to KDHE.
Kansans interested in having the unit come to their community can email KDHE at COVID-19@ks.gov or contact their local health department, according to the news release.
