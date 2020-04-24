Gov. Laura Kelly has called the state’s newly projected $1 billion budget deficit over the next two years "jaw-dropping." She attributed the "sobering news" to the crippling effect coronavirus (COVID-19) has had on the state’s economy since early March.
The governor spoke with reporters during her daily briefing on Tuesday, April 21, about the just-released report from the Kansas Legislative Research Department and Kansas Division of the Budget that delivered a dire message she and many other government officials and legislators had already anticipated.
“Kansas faces a projected $1.27 billion budget deficit over the next two fiscal years,” Gov. Kelly said. “Although it was news we have been bracing for since the coronavirus began disrupting our lives in early March, the reality is no less jaw-dropping. It goes without saying that incredibly difficult budget decisions loom in the weeks and months ahead.”
In revising its Nov. 7, 2019, projections, the Consensus Estimating Group’s overall forecast for FY 2020 and FY 2021 was decreased by a combined $1.272 billion. The combined two-year estimate for total taxes was decreased by $1.365 billion but other revenues were increased by $93.1 million, in arriving at the revised projection.
“This result is heavily influenced by the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which had not been part of the November forecast,” according to the group’s report.
Kelly said she has already instructed state agencies to freeze non-COVID-related hires and identify cost-saving steps that will help protect critical investments as much as possible.
“This week I will sit down with my budget director to explore additional short-term options to manage state cash flow amid this uncertain fiscal climate,” Kelly said. “I will have more to share once my budget director and I have had a chance to go over the numbers and do a deep dive on these projections, but we are cautiously optimistic that we may be able to make some strategic decisions that help offset painful cuts to critical services in the current fiscal year.”
Kelly told reporters the state should be better positioned to absorb the FY 2020 loss than the following year.
“It looks from the profiles that have been done that we’ll end this fiscal year with about $200 million in the ending balance," Kelly said. "It’s next year that looks really bad. We lose about $650 million in revenue next year, (and) with the carryover of the $200 million that will put us about $450 million behind.”
Kelly said the federal government is talking about more stimulus packages that she hopes will ease some of the burden that Kansas and all states are facing.
“Hopefully one of those packages will include some additional revenues for states to use to offset the budget shortfalls that I’m assuming we’re all experiencing,” Kelly said. “I haven’t looked at every other state’s budget yet but my guess is that they are all going to be in pretty bad shape.”
Kelly said she would do everything in her power to limit budget cuts to essential services. She put K-12 public education in that “critical services” category. But the governor said decisions have not been made about what programs might be cut.
“I haven’t put anything on the table or taken anything off the table right now,” Kelly said. “I really do need to take a look at the numbers. I am cautiously optimistic, but I’ll know a whole lot more after (state budget director) Larry Campbell and I sit down later this week and go over the numbers deeply, and then decide where we’ve got some wiggle room, what we can do to cover some of the shortfalls."
When asked if she could expand on that point, Kelly said: “There are ways that money can be moved around within the state system, and that’s the kind of thing we’ll look at. You know, do we have money in one area that might be able to be shifted over here to fill a hole in another? So, those kinds of things we’re going to be looking at.
“If there’s a way of smoothing it out so we take some of the hit in this fiscal year and less of a hit than it looks right now in the next fiscal year that would be good news,” she said.
When asked when those decisions would be announced, Kelly said she could not give a definitive date.
“There are a lot of things to consider, and remember there is a Legislature that I’ve got to deal with too, so I need to have some conversations with them," Kelly said. "This is something we’re going to have to work out together.”
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican from Wichita, said she has requested an audience with the governor. After the revised budget estimate was released, Wagle said a plan is needed soon on how to safely get the Kansas economy moving again.
“We need a productive Kansas to fund our schools, roads and public safety," Wagle said.
