Gov. Laura Kelly has announced her administration has reached an agreement to resolve a challenge by two churches to her executive order that limited religious gatherings to no more than 10 people in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
First Baptist Church of Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church of Junction City had filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for Kansas which alleged that enforcement of restrictions on religious activity in defendant Gov. Kelly’s Executive Order 20-18 would violate the plaintiffs’ rights, including their First Amendment right to the free exercise of religion.
A federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against Kelly’s Executive Order 20-18 on Saturday, April 18, and set a hearing in the case. Under the settlement announced Saturday, April 25, the two churches agreed to comply with safety protocols put in place by the court.
The agreement comes less than a week before Gov. Kelly is expected to make a decision whether to open the state back up or keep in place the mass gathering and disease mitigation restrictions. The statewide stay-home order is scheduled to end at midnight May 3 if it is not extended or rescinded before that date by the governor.
“My highest priority has been, and will continue to be, keeping Kansans safe during this pandemic,” Kelly said. “While I am confident that we have the law on our side, the agreement with these two churches will allow us to move forward and focus our efforts on mitigating the spread of the disease and working to restart the economy.”
Since this case was filed by the two churches on April 16, Ford County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, going from 51 positives to 419, Kelly said.
Senate President Susan Wagle issued a prepared statement about the agreement.
“Governor Kelly has given up contesting her unconstitutional church ban in federal court. She has agreed not to enforce her blatantly discriminatory order by agreeing to let churches safely meet indoors while practicing the same social distancing measures she rejected two weeks ago,” Wagle said. “Governor Kelly has been told by the legislature and the Kansas Attorney General for almost a month the order violates the United States and Kansas Constitutions. I’m glad she’s finally realized her order unfairly targeted churches while allowing bars and restaurants to remain exempt. It’s unfortunate she had to waste so much time and money in court and ultimately be reprimanded by a federal judge for her to get the picture.”
Kelly said she had issued the order limiting the size of religious gatherings to try and slow the spread of coronavirus in the state.
“I know this is a difficult time for everyone, but I want to take a moment and thank all of the first responders and medical staff for their sacrifice. They are on the front lines of this disease and they are true heroes,” Kelly said. “Our job is to not make theirs harder. And, our advice to all Kansans remains the same - stay home and stay safe. We are bending the curve, but we must continue to be vigilant in our mitigation efforts.”
