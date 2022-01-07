Gov. Laura Kelly has signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate health care staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The 15-day disaster declaration activates the state’s disaster response and recovery portions of the Kansas Response Plan. No new mandates or closures will be issued, according to the governor’s office.
“Just as I did at the start of the pandemic, today I am again issuing orders to provide our hospitals and nursing homes with the necessary staffing flexibility to keep the residents, patients, and staff safe,” Kelly said in issuing the declaration Thursday, Jan. 6. “This disaster declaration provides a 15-day solution to give our front-line health care workers the support they need as they battle this COVID-19 surge.”
Gov. Kelly also signed executive orders 22-01 and 22-02. E.O. 22-01 provides temporary relief from certain restrictions and requirements governing the provision of medical services. E.O. 22-02 relaxes or suspends licensure, certification, and registration for persons and licensure of adult care homes.
Kelly said the action is temporary until the Legislature returns, at which time the governor said she will work with lawmakers to pass legislation to extend her executive orders through the month of March.
The 2022 legislative session begins Monday, Jan. 10, in Topeka.
Kansas is currently experiencing significant increases in COVID-19 cases following the winter holidays and from the new Omicron variant, state health officials have said. Medical professionals anticipate that the numbers will worsen throughout the month of January and into early February, according to the governor’s office.
Early data indicates that while the Omicron variant causes milder symptoms, it is more transmissible, even among vaccinated individuals, according to the release from the governor's office.
Just as cases have surged throughout the metro, Miami County has seen its COVID-19 case numbers steadily increase in recent weeks.
The county recorded 266 new COVID-19 cases between Dec. 31 and Wednesday, Jan. 5, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners on Wednesday. He said that’s an increase of 54 new cases from the week before.
The county currently has 270-plus active COVID-19 cases, which is up approximately 90 from the 180 active cases reported the previous week, according to a Jan. 5 report from the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The report noted the Omicron variant has officially arrived in Miami County.
The county’s positivity test rate increased by more than 5 percent.
The rate for the last past two weeks is 19.8 percent, up from 14.27 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on Jan. 5.
KDHE reported Jan. 5 that 59.6 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I urge all Kansans to do their part by getting vaccinated and boosted, which will both help prevent COVID-19 transmissions and more severe cases that require hospitalization, and also help in maintaining our critical infrastructure and economy intact” Kelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.