TOPEKA – Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, state employees, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors at work if they are not able to socially distance.
Anyone entering state buildings or state facilities will also be required to mask up.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced those new directives during an afternoon press conference Wednesday, July 28, in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases – particularly the delta variant – sweeping across the state.
The governor did not call for a statewide mask mandate nor try to impose mandatory masks in schools. She said those decisions need to be handled at the local level by county commissions and school boards.
Kelly said her focus over the next few weeks would be to ramp up vaccinations across the state.
The governor’s mask directive only applies to state employees in counties that have high (red) or substantial (orange) transmission rates.
Miami County, and nearly the entire eastern third of the state, falls into the red or orange category, according to a Mayo Clinic map. Miami, as well as all the other counties in the Kansas City metro area on both sides of the state line, are in the red category of high transmission.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Wednesday that 2,177 new COVID cases, four new deaths and 76 new hospitalizations had occurred since Monday, the highest two-day increase in cases since early February.
Miami County’s cases have climbed from 25 to 30 active cases two weeks ago to 75 to 80 active cases as of Wednesday, according to a report from Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan during the County Commission meeting.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Tuesday, July 27, that fully vaccinated people begin wearing masks indoors again in places where the virus is surging, particularly areas with “high” and “substantial” transmission rates, measured by a combination of case count and positivity test rates.
Kelly said her administration has consistently followed the recommendations of the CDC.
“We have been brought together mostly through a self-inflicted problem,” Kelly said. “Close to half of our population has refused to get a vaccine that is safe. It is effective against sever illness, hospitalization and death. And it is absolutely free for the asking.”
Kelly said low vaccine rates have allowed the twice-as-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 to spread like wildfire across the country and now the state. About 44 percent of Miami County residents age 12 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, and nearly 40 percent of residents age 12 and over are fully vaccinated, Whelan reported.
Several times during her remarks Wednesday, Kelly implored Kansans to get vaccinated.
“We know now that almost every single Kansan who has COVID now and is in an intensive care unit bed is unvaccinated,” Kelly said. “By the time you reach the ICU, it is too late.
“The deaths with the delta could have been largely avoided with a simple vaccine,” she said. “Let me be clear. The vaccines are safe and they save lives. Period.”
She wanted Kansans who wore masks and got their vaccine to know that she shares their frustration.
“My other immediate concern is for the well-being of our children going back to school in just a matter of weeks. Later this week, my administration will be releasing updated guidance for our school districts,” Kelly said.
The governor said school health decisions fall under the purview of the state and local boards of education.
“However, my administration will be standing by with guidance, support and tools for any school district that needs our help to protect their kids,” she said.
Kelly said the state has vaccine and its economy is strong, but the delta variant has put the people of Kansas at another crossroads.
“The bad news is cases are rising in many parts of our state. The good news is that we have a vaccine to protect us from the virus that is safe, effective and it’s free,” Kelly said.
She said the state might look at using incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated. Some states have already employed this strategy.
“I strongly urge every Kansan who is not vaccinated to get one right away,” she said. “That’s the best way, maybe the only way, to stop the spread of COVID in our state.”
