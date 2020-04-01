TOPEKA – Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday, March 31, issued an executive order that relaxes some unemployment insurance benefit requirements to speed up the process in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has left thousands of Kansans jobless.
Executive Order 20-17 temporarily waves the one-week period a person must wait before filing for unemployment insurance benefits. The order also temporarily waives the requirement that those seeking unemployment benefits must actively seek employment on a weekly basis, to allow Kansans to continue to practice social distancing.
Under the executive order, all Kansas employers, as required by the federal Department of Labor, must notify separated employees if they qualify for unemployment insurance.
The executive order also ensures Kansas can draw down millions in federal dollars under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The federal stimulus will expand unemployment insurance to include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig and low-wage workers who can no longer work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months, according to the release.
“Certain provisions of Kansas employment security law will impede Kansas’ ability to draw down millions in federal funds for unemployment insurance programs,” Kelly said in the release. “This order will allow flexibility to ensure Kansas workers and small business owners can secure the safety and protection that unemployment insurance is designed to provide at times of crisis.”
Kelly also addressed the unprecedented volume of calls coming into the Kansas Department of Labor. On Monday, March 30, the agency received over 877,000 calls to their unemployment line. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the agency received an average of 1,100 calls per week, according to the release.
Kelly urged Kansans to use the Kansas Department of Labor’s website – www.getkansasbenefits.gov – to file for unemployment benefits.
“Labor Secretary Delia Garcia and her team are working quickly to expand capacity at the call centers,” Kelly said in the release. “They have added phone lines, hired additional employees and are working with employers to speed up the benefit process. The website remains the fastest and most efficient way to file for benefits, but if you must call in, please be patient. This is an incredibly stressful time for everybody, and the Department of Labor is working hard to get applications processed and benefits distributed.”
To read this and other executive orders issued by Gov. Kelly, go to governor.kansas.gov/governor/ and select executive orders, listed under the Newsroom tab on the main page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.