Osawatomie’s annual Lights on the Lake celebration has been canceled for this summer, organizers said.
The Lights on the Lake Committee and the city of Osawatomie, in a joint news release issued Friday, May 15, said the decision was made “after careful consideration regarding the health of the Osawatomie community and taking into account the latest guidelines put forth by Governor Kelly.”
The event was scheduled to begin June 27. Organizers said cancellation of 2020 Lights on the Lake includes the parade, Saturday activities and the firework spectacular.
Kelly’s Phase 1.5 guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are set to begin Monday, May 18. Phase 1.5 continues to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people. The plan also pushes back the timeline for when it would be possible to host large crowds at parades and outdoor venues like Osawatomie City Lake.
“We want to thank all of our vendors and donors for their support and we will be contacting you over the next 7-10 days regarding refunds,” organizers said in the release. “Without the support of our vendors and donors, this event wouldn’t be possible, and we want to thank them for their understanding during these difficult and uncertain times."
Organizers said in the release that Lights on the Lake will be back in 2021.
“We would also like to thank you, our citizens and supporters, for your kind words of encouragement as we work to protect the most vulnerable in our community," organizers said. "We look forward to seeing all of you next year at Lights on the Lake which will occur on June 26th, 2021."
