LOUISBURG — City, county and school district officials stressed that affordable broadband infrastructure is critical to continued growth when they met with Lt. Gov. David Toland during his recent visit to Miami County.
“We’re in an extremely good pattern of growth right now in Spring Hill, and we’re very excited about it, but broadband is a critical part of that growth. It’s as important as water,” said Jim Hendershot, Spring Hill’s retiring city administrator.
He was joined by other city and county officials, school superintendents, and local service provider MoKan Dial for a meeting with Toland and state broadband officials June 17 at Louisburg City Hall. The roundtable discussion was organized by Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae.
“A point that I’ve heard from several of the folks that are here is that we want to be sure we kind of know where the state is going to use their dollars and the consolidation of some of those programs so we don’t use dollars for a program that we then find out we could have done through grant applications (and other sources),” McRae said.
To McRae’s point, Stanley Adams, the state’s director of broadband initiatives, said several funding mechanisms are becoming available from the federal level.
“The larger one right now is ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), and there’s a carve-out in ARPA specifically for broadband, it’s called the capital projects fund,” Adams said. “We’re working through the SPARK (Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas) committee to confirm the allocations and how we’re going to deploy those funds specifically, but generally that’s going to be for (broadband) infrastructure.”
Adams told the group that approximately $143-144 million is available in the capital projects fund to support broadband deployment throughout the state.
Based on earlier pandemic response funding allocations, Adams stressed the importance of establishing priority projects.
“To the extent that you can pre-identify what the priorities are, that’s going to be a big help,” he said. “The pandemic response programs, the two of them we had for broadband in particular, what we saw rather consistently is communities that had an idea beforehand were much more prepared to execute on some projects.
“If you’re ready, you’re going to a have a significant advantage in getting these dollars,” he said.
Toland said he is looking for direction from local leaders about their broadband needs.
“I want to make sure, when I walk out of here, what it is you would like from the state in terms of direction on how you particularly invest your local ARPA funds whether it’s related to broadband or otherwise,” he said. “I’m chairing a SPARK committee at the state level which will probably kick off in the next several weeks and I just want to make sure I’m clear on information needs or a particular direction you are looking for, maybe it’s related to broadband or something else. I want to walk out of here and be able to work on your asks.”
McRae stressed the importance of the Broadband Availability and Access Survey which is gathering data about the availability and speed of internet service in Kansas. The survey is being conducted by the Institute for Policy & Social Research at the University of Kansas.
The Miami County Economic Development department under McRae is encouraging everyone to take the survey: https://ipsr.ku.edu/broadband/kansas.shtml
The League of Kansas Municipalities notes the COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of internet access for schools, households, businesses, health care, and the economy.
Toland and Adams stressed broadband needs to be accessible and affordable.
“Affordability matters,” Adams said. “If you can’t access it, it’s no good.”
Osawatomie City Manager Mike Scanlon and Louisburg City Administrator Nathan Law said they think cities are trying to figure out what strategic projects can be accomplished that will provide the best long-term benefit.
Osawatomie, which has its own electric utility, used previous rounds of recovery funding to connect city facilities.
“When connecting your facilities, you’re wanting to go a fiber route, and I’ll call it dark fiber, where we’re not sharing it necessarily with others, but we’re able to use it to control our systems,” Scanlon said. “And I think in rural Kansas you’re going to see a lot of utilities raising their hands and saying, ‘We don’t have the most secure system related to sensors and controls.’
“We need to figure out how to do that, and I think through some of the utilities in rural Kansas you’re going to be able to do more broadband than you might realize and in a different way than you maybe thought originally,” he said.
Paola City Manager Sid Fleming distributed a handout that listed the city of Paola’s broadband concerns, pressing needs and how the state could help.
“The City of Paola lacks a full understanding of the state of broadband within the city,” according to the handout. “Looking at broadband coverage maps, Paola would be considered ‘served’. Yet, the public perception and experience would be different.”
Fleming’s handout noted the state could help by providing funding, tools and/or technical assistance for communities to develop a true assessment of current conditions and needs.
Miami County Commission Chair Rob Roberts outlined similar points in a memo to Toland and Adams that was distributed at the meeting.
The memo noted the county has not adopted a formal spending plan for the ARPA funds, but commissioners have had general discussions about continued needs related to broadband access. Some ways the state can help include providing speed test results and service provider territories, technical assistance and funding assistance for broadband infrastructure construction.
Local superintendents also weighed in on lessons learned from remote learning during the pandemic.
Spring Hill Superintendent Wayne Burke said one of the issues USD 230 experienced was inequities in internet service in the district.
He said some people located within the Spring Hill city limits did not have the internet capabilities to participate in remote learning options, whereas some people in rural areas could.
“I think that would have been an assumption that people would have thought was the other way around,” Burke said. “A lot of it depended on where they live and who was providing service.”
As the school district grows and progresses, it probably will see more student work completed online and away from the school building, he said.
Burke said he’s hopeful people will not assume connectivity isn’t an issue in the Spring Hill district because of its proximity to the metro area.
“We have to be able to provide connectivity in an equitable manner,” Burke said. “Twenty-five percent of us are in Miami County, and we may have better connectivity in Miami County in some places than we do in Johnson County.”
Adams addressed that concern with regard to funding for broadband projects in areas close to large population centers where one might assume connectivity is sufficient when that’s not the case.
“What we focus on is demonstrated need, period,” Adams said. “You have to make the case to us in a way that we can understand it, and we will support it.”
Toland stressed that expanding Kansas’ broadband capabilities will require partnerships.
“As you are thinking about your local investments on broadband, the state will require local skin in the game,” Toland said. “This has to be a partnership between the state, the city and the providers for it to work. The best way to do this is, ‘we’ve got some ARPA money, you’ve got some ARPA money, let’s build some infrastructure.’”
