Ever since the Kansas Legislature adjourned in March, local politicians have found themselves working from home, relying on their phones and computers, and trying to practice social distancing just like everyone else.
“We need to be very cautious,” said Rep. Jene Vickrey, a Republican from Louisburg. “Everybody needs to take this seriously.”
Vickrey commended the work of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman in trying to keep the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) under control.
Vickrey said he’s also been busy talking with local health officials and government leaders, including Miami County commissioners George Pretz and Rob Roberts, to make sure precautions are put in place to mitigate the spread.
Although he realizes its naive to think there won’t be any more cases in Miami County, Vickrey said that doesn’t mean everyone shouldn’t be trying their best to adhere to social distancing protocols.
“We have to do all we can,” he said, adding that he hopes a few new habits will carry over into everyone’s daily life after all of this is over.
“Hopefully, less hand shaking and more hand washing,” Vickrey said.
Two of Gov. Kelly’s biggest moves during the pandemic have been her March 17 announcement that all K-12 school buildings in Kansas will be closed for the rest of the school year, and her March 28 announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order.
Sen. Molly Baumgardner, a Republican from Louisburg, said she didn’t learn about the school closure announcement until shortly before it was made, and she wishes Gov. Kelly would have communicated that plan earlier to legislators.
“We were caught on our heels,” Baumgardner said. “The lack of communication was difficult to quickly overcome.”
Baumgardner, who is the communications coordinator at Johnson County Community College, said there are real implications to the shutdown, including its impact on high school students taking college-level career and technical education classes utilizing Senate Bill 155.
“There’s been a scramble about how to work through community colleges to make it successful for these kids,” she said.
Rep. Mark Samsel, a Republican from Wellsville, said he first learned about the school closure when he received a Snapchat from a high school senior, and he agrees there was a lot of confusion surrounding the announcement that could have been avoided if legislators were told earlier.
“Nobody likes surprises, unless it’s a birthday present,” he said.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, said that although her political philosophies don’t necessarily align with those of the Democratic governor, she does believe Gov. Kelly has done a good job communicating to legislators with emails and holding press conferences to inform the public.
Tyson said she is very concerned about the long-term economic impact of the pandemic.
“The virus is bad, but the fiscal fallout is going to impact us for a while,” Tyson said. “We are going to have a major economic downturn.”
Tyson said she recently read a report that showed 30 percent of mortgages could end up defaulting during the economic fallout from the virus, which would be worse than the housing crisis of 2008.
“This is something that we’ve never seen,” she said.
When the state legislators get back to work in Topeka, Tyson said they’ll be dealing with a budget that has taken a big hit, and decisions are going to have to be made about what is a “want” and what is a “need.”
The legislators have all been busy answering their phones while working from home, and Baumgardner said the No. 1 concern she is hearing from constituents right now is about cell phone privacy.
Gov. Kelly and Dr. Norman both recently announced that the state is monitoring GPS data from people’s cellphones to determine if residents have cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas is the first state to publicly acknowledge the use of such a program.
The state is using a platform called Unacast, which compares GPS data from before and after the implementation of social-distancing measures to track effectiveness and offer county-level grades. Kansas and Miami County currently both have a D- grade.
Samsel said the backlash has been overblown, and he thinks most of the concern is a result of a misunderstanding. Samsel said several applications on a person’s phone use data that becomes public, and the state is not tracking individual people.
Tyson said most people are making the decision to freely give their data away when they may not even realize it, and that information is available to the government. She said she could see a data privacy bill being introduced in the Legislature in a coming session.
Baumgardner said more transparency could have eliminated the concerns from the beginning.
“My first reaction is that questions should have been answered before it was implemented,” she said.
All of the legislators said there’s still too much uncertainty to know just how long the current pandemic will go on, but Samsel expressed optimism the tide will begin to turn sooner rather than later.
“I do think we’ll bounce back pretty quickly after this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.