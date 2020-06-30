LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Aquatic Center will reopen Wednesday, July 1, after the Miami County Health Department finished its case and contact investigation stemming from a lifeguard testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 27.
Christena Beer, disease investigator with the health department, informed city staff that seven pool employees will need to remain in self-quarantine into July due to working proximity to the confirmed case, according to a city news release. All other employees have been released, according to the city.
“Through our case and contact investigation, we have identified seven Louisburg city pool staff who are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine from the date of last exposure,” Beer said in an email Monday, June 29.
Beer said anyone who might have come in contact with the lifeguard who has tested positive for COVID-19 has been contacted by the Miami County Health Department, including any possible pool patrons.
Pool staff planned to deep clean the pool Tuesday with the facility reopening Wednesday, according to the city.
Regular pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with lap swim from 8 to 9 p.m. and noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The pool will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday.
City staff said refunds for pool passes will not be issued.
The pool’s closure happened the same week Osawatomie State Hospital reported its first case of COVID-19. A major testing effort is underway at the state hospital, according to the health department.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Miami County had 31 COVID-19 cases as of 9 a.m. Monday, June 29.
“We urge all residents of Miami County to be proactive and to take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19: stay home as much as possible, wash hands frequently, keep your distance from non-household members, and cover your nose and mouth with a face covering when in public,” Beer said. “If you are currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your healthcare provider to determine if you are appropriate for testing. If you have questions or concerns regarding the pool closure, or any potential exposures related to this situation, please contact Miami County Health Department at 913-294-2431.”
Pool staff have been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cleaning guidelines in preparation for reopening, city staff said.
“The safety of pool patrons and employees is our greatest concern,” Mayor Marty Southard said Sunday, June 28, at the outset of the three-day closure. “We will follow the county health department’s recommendations and encourage members of the public to take this health risk seriously.”
The CDC now lists 11 symptoms associated with COVID-19. These symptoms usually appear two days to two weeks after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. These symptoms are listed from most to least common:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.