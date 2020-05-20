Louisburg USD 416’s proposed bond election to upgrade district facilities will be one of the items found on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 on Monday, May 13, to place the proposed bond issue on the ballot. Board member Jacob Vickrey cast the dissenting vote.
The bond election was originally set for a special election April 7, but the board voted in March to postpone it because holding an in-person election would make social distancing difficult in response to COVID-19.
The bond proposal is one of numerous items voters will see in this election season, highlighted by the 2020 presidential race.
The filing deadline for local, state and national offices is noon Monday, June 1. It’s also the deadline to withdraw from a race or change party affiliation for the August primary.
The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 4, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
People interested in filing for local offices need to do so through the Miami County Clerk’s Office. The Miami County Administration Building, where the office is located, remains closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Clerk Janet White asks that prospective candidates call the County Clerk’s office at (913) 294-3976 with any questions about how to file for a local office. The county clerk also serves at the county’s election officer.
Those interested in running for state and national offices need to file with the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office in Topeka.
Two County Commission seats and several other county offices are up for election this year, as well as numerous Township offices and Precinct Committeemen and Committeewomen positions. The cities of Paola and Louisburg each have two council seats up for election. The 2020 election also will feature state House and Senate races.
For a full list of offices up for election, see the Miami County Clerk’s website. The county clerk’s Facebook page includes a frequently updated list of people who have filed for office.
The last day to register to vote in the primary election is July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.