LOUISBURG — There will not be a mask mandate in Louisburg.
The Louisburg City Council on Monday, June 20, chose not to take action on a draft mask ordinance that would have mandated face coverings inside the city limits.
After hearing comments from the public — both in person and written — and discussing the matter as a governing body, council member Sandy Harris made a motion to adopt the ordinance mandating masks.
Harris said there is no consensus in the information he’s digested about the effectiveness of masks.
“I tend to err on the safety side, so I’m for this mandate,” Harris said. “If there’s no consensus, I think it’s proper to err on the side of caution.”
Harris’ motion died for lack of a second. The city will continue to fall under the County Commission’s guideline that states masks are recommended but not mandated.
The other four council members weighed in on why they were not in favor of the ordinance.
“My personal feeling is I think we are way overstepping making any mandate, especially when it comes to schools,” Kalee Smith said, citing language in the ordinance regarding athletes having to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.
“I understand the effects of COVID. It’s directly hit my family pretty rough the last month,” Smith said. “But I’m also not for making people do something. I think we should all have a choice. I think the thing that gets me the most is adding schools in on this mandate.”
Donna Cook said the majority of constituents living in the city ward she represents were not in favor of a mask mandate.
“I have to vote ‘no’ for them, because I represent them,” Cook said.
Cook said she has no problem with people who do want to wear a mask, but she did not support the mandate.
“I know I wear a mask if I go into Price Chopper, just as a courtesy,” Cook said. “It’s not mandated, I just do it as a courtesy to the business.”
Thor McKiearnan cited statistics that showed COVID-19 cases in Miami County amount to less than one percent of the population. He also was for people having the freedom to make their own choices.
McKiearnan said that basing his decision on numbers was not an attempt to downplay the seriousness of this or any virus.
“Any death is tragic, but we have to work on the percentages,” McKiearnan said. “We cannot nail down an entire population (with a mask mandate) over a fraction of our population that contracts something.”
Steve Town said he could not see himself making people wear masks, but he encouraged people to use them.
“I know a lot of people in the community do wear masks,” Town said. “I wear them in stores in Louisburg, Miami County, Johnson County. I encourage everybody to use them. It’s not going to hurt. And social distance as much as possible.”
Comments from the public were split on the matter.
“There’s no scientific evidence that supports any significant difference in wearing a mask or not,” resident Cathy Detherage said, citing several studies.
Detherage said she has no problem if someone wants to wear a mask, but for those who have a medical exemption they shouldn’t have to reveal that condition every time they go out to buy a loaf of bread or a gallon of gas because of a mandate.
Shawn Baus said health experts support the wearing of masks.
“From the World Health Organization to the CDC to virtually every state health organization right down to our county health person, all recommend masks,” Baus said. “So to me, it’s not a question of whether it’s right or wrong, it’s a question of are you following the science or are you doing this for political reasons.”
Haley Hammar, a nurse, said in written comments that evidence supports the effectiveness of masks.
“I have worked at KUMed for the last 12 years in the bone marrow transplant department treating patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma,” she wrote. “We have always had our patients, whose white blood cell count is at or near zero, wear masks to protect themselves from others. During influenza season, patients and staff wear masks to protect the patients from any viruses staff may be carrying asymptomatically to be passed to our vulnerable patients.”
Hammar cited other examples about the effectiveness of masks.
“With this in mind, it is easy to understand how wearing a mask has been a long standing infection prevention measure and keeps us all safe from coronavirus, just as it has with other viruses,” Hammar said.
Jessica Henderson said while recommendations may be appropriate, mandates go much too far.
Citing the 14th Amendment regarding liberty, Henderson said the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow citizens’ rights to be taken away in the case of an emergency.
“It should be my right to choose how I care for myself and my family,” Henderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.