LOUISBURG – Louisburg High School commencement for the Class of 2020 has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, in the LHS main gymnasium.
“We will follow all state and local health precautions,” Louisburg USD 416 Superintendent Brian Biermann said. “As of now, this date falls under the fourth and final phase of the Kansas reopening plan.”
Gov. Laura Kelly's statewide stay-at-home order, issued in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, was lifted at midnight, Sunday, May 3, and the first phase of her four-phase plan to reopen Kansas began the following day.
The fourth phase, which the governor has called a phase-out period, is to start June 15. Unlike the first three phases, it has no restriction on crowd size at present. That could change, based on the success of the first three phases.
If the timeline for the fourth phase changes or a restriction is placed on mass gatherings, the school district’s back-up date is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, Biermann said.
Kelly instituted a statewide stay-at-home order Monday, March 30. About two weeks earlier, on March 17, the governor had ordered all K-12 school buildings to close for the remainder of the school year.
The first phase of the reopening plan limits mass gatherings to no more than 10 people. The second phase, set to begin May 18, limits gatherings to no more than 30 people, and the third phase, slated for June 1, restricts crowds to no more than 90 people.
