LOUISBURG - Military veterans and active-duty personnel from the U.S. Armed Forces can now be honored through the Hometown Heroes street banner program in downtown Louisburg.
This new program, in partnership with the Louisburg American Legion, the Louisburg Chamber of Commerce and the city of Louisburg, honors veterans (living or deceased) and active-duty personnel who hail from Louisburg or Miami County, according to a city news release.
To qualify as a hometown hero, honorees must have resided in Miami County either before or after their service, according to the release. The honoree is not required to have been born in Miami County. Applications will be screened to ensure compliance with the hero eligibility criteria, the release said.
Each banner costs $75 and will hang for two years from light poles located in downtown Louisburg. The banners will be displayed for several weeks during the Memorial Day and Veterans Day holidays, according to the city.
There are 42 banner locations and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers said. A banner may be purchased by family or friends.
Each banner will feature a photo of the hero, name, branch and years of service. No customization is allowed. The family can provide an individual photo of the hero in uniform. Group shots are not accepted. If a photo is not available, the military seal will run in place of the photo, according to the release.
Applications are available on the city of Louisburg's website and will be taken through Sept. 6, or until all spaces are reserved.
All information and payment must be received by Sept. 7, according to the release. Instructions on how to purchase the banner and submit information is including on the application. A table will be set up at Legion Park after the Labor Day parade until 2 p.m. to take orders unless all spaces have been reserved prior to Labor Day.
In addition, an optional biography of each hero can be provided by the family and will be posted on the Chamber’s website, organizers said. See the application for more information.
