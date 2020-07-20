Those who attended the special County Commission meeting Thursday, July 2, practiced social distancing. Louisburg City Council could discuss a draft mask ordinance at its 6:30 meeting Monday, July 20, at City Hall. While Miami County commissioners overturned Gov. Laura Kelly's statewide mask mandate at the July 2 meeting, city councils in Paola and Osawatomie this month adopted ordinances mandating masks inside their city limits. The city of Spring Hill also requires masks inside its city limits.