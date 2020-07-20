LOUISBURG - Louisburg might become the next community to consider a mask ordinance when the Louisburg City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Louisburg City Hall.
The meeting's agenda includes a "draft mask ordinance" item under the mayor's report.
The Paola City Council voted 3-2 on July 14 to approve an ordinance supporting Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask mandate in public places where social distancing is not possible. The Osawatomie City Council voted 5-4 to pass a similar ordinance on July 9 supporting the state mask mandate inside that community's city limits.
The cities joined Spring Hill as municipalities that have adopted the mask mandate, even though all five Miami County commissioners approved a resolution during a special meeting Thursday, July 2, which makes wearing a mask or facial covering in public a strong suggestion but not a mandatory requirement, overruling the governor’s executive order.
Louisburg council members could vote up or down on a mask ordinance, but the City Council is not required to take any action on the issue and could continue to follow the county's guidelines.
