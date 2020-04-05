LOUISBURG - With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continuing to spread, the Louisburg Police Department recently reached out to residents via social media, urging them to not participate in “Cruise the Loop” events that encourage people to drive around town together.
The department made the Facebook post Friday, April 3, in response to a few spontaneous cruises that took place the previous Saturday and in the middle of the week.
“We reached out to the Miami County Health Department and local emergency management to see what their opinion might be, and they advised that driving around aimlessly, just for the purpose of driving around, does not qualify as an essential activity, so the “stay-at-home” orders directing citizens to remain in their homes except to conduct essential activities are the guidelines we all need to follow in order to get through these times,” the department posted. “If you choose to participate in such an event, it would be a violation of the current orders, and could result in enforcement actions being taken. We are just asking for everyone’s cooperation in following the Governor’s and Local Health Officers’ orders and guidance so that we all can safely get through this.”
The guidelines of Gov. Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order direct Kansas residents to stay at home unless they are going to work to perform an essential function, getting food or medicine, seeking medical care, caring for children, pets or a vulnerable person in another location or exercising outside while practicing social distancing and adhering to the statewide order preventing gatherings of more than 10 people.
Several people commented on the department’s post, with many questioning why driving around in a car would put a person at risk. That prompted the department to respond with another post clarifying some of the issues that have arisen from the “cruises.”
“Officers had responded to community complaints regarding a large volume of cars and trucks (approximately 100 or more) in the residential neighborhoods where the cruise took place. Complaints consisted of some of the drivers continuously honking their horns, revving their engines, some squealing the tires and other erratic driving. In addition to this, there was a gathering of 30 or more spectators standing in the yard of a residence, not practicing social distancing, who were watching, shouting out too, and even videotaping some of those vehicles passing by,” the post stated. “The officers who responded to the citizen complaints in the area witnessed this activity as well and worked to resolve the situation. The above listed activities continued for an additional 30 minutes after the officers tried to curtail those happenings related to the complaints. The intention of this message and that of the previous post is to express our concern for the safety of all of our citizens, and hope that everyone will make the best choices when it comes to looking out for each other. Please stay safe and healthy during this time!”
