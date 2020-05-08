The Louisburg Aquatic Center will not open Memorial Day weekend, May 23, as previously planned, the city of Louisburg announced Thursday, May 7.
“Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing business closures, lifeguard training has been delayed,” the city of Louisburg said in a post on its website and in a press release.
The city of Louisburg said its staff has been working with the city’s training partner to see if and when lifeguard training might occur.
“Staff are working to compile procedural considerations for City Council to show how the aquatic center can open and meet appropriate safety considerations to protect employees and guests,” according to Louisburg’s post.
Council members could make a determination about the pool, possibly as early as its next meeting Monday, May 18, according to the city.
“At this time, pool passes will not be sold,” according to the city. “Any additional updates will be posted to the City’s website and Facebook page.”
Louisburg became the second community in the county to announce a delayed opening for its swimming pool.
On May 1, the city of Spring Hill announced on its website that the Spring Hill Aquatic Center’s opening would be delayed.
“We’re looking forward to this summer but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season could look a little different,” according to the post on Spring Hill’s website. “Unfortunately, it appears we will not be opening on May 24 as originally planned per Gov. Laura Kelly’s phasing criteria, Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas.”
The city said in the post that over the last month its staff has been working with local, state and national organizations to determine what the season could look like if the aquatic center is able to open.
“Some potential changes that those organizations are weighing include social distancing guidelines and what that means at the Aquatic Center, personal protective equipment (PPE) and increased sanitization measures among others,” according to the post.
Further details on opening, season passes, facility reservations, events and swim lessons will be forthcoming, according to the city.
Sherry Ball, manager of Paola Family Pool in Wallace Park, said Friday, May 8, the city of Paola has made no decisions regarding the pool. OZone has not made an announcement yet regarding Family Aquatics Park in Osawatomie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.