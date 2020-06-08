OSAWATOMIE – Like a good neighbor, Marsha Adams was there.
Adams, a State Farm insurance agent in Osawatomie, purchased $800 worth of gift cards from sit-down restaurants in Osawatomie and recently delivered bags with the gift cards and snacks to the salons and barber shop in the community.
“Everyone in town, you know, is suffering from this,” Adams said of the economic slowdown caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
So Adams applied for and received a $500 grant from State Farm, and put in her own money to purchase the gift cards and snacks to put in bags to give to each of the 12 cosmetologists working at the five shops in town.
Adams and the staff in her office – Rochelle Folks, Allison Ryckert and Debbie Johnson – put their heads together to decide who should receive the gift cards.
“I thought surely we can use that (State Farm grant) in our community, so the girls and I were brainstorming over lunch about what businesses are most affected in town – sit-down restaurants and beauty shops, because you know they (cosmetologists) haven’t been able to work and the restaurants are slow.”
Adams said she is fortunate because, although her business has had to make a lot of adjustments in response to COVID-19, it didn’t have to close its doors – unlike hairstylists who found themselves out of work after the statewide state-at-home order was issued by Gov. Laura Kelly in mid-March. Restaurants were reduced to carry out and curbside sales.
“I can’t imagine being without income (during the shutdown),” Adams said. “In our small town there’s not very many businesses to begin with, so we were just trying to figure out a way to reach out and help as many as we could.”
In late May, two months after the shutdown, businesses began to reopen and hairstylists went back to work.
And on May 20, Adams and Folks, who was dressed in State Farm’s “Good Neigh Bear” costume, made deliveries to the salons and barber shop. It appeared none of the businesses were forced to close permanently.
“We put over $50 worth of gift cards in each one (gift bag)," Adams said. "They can’t leave their shops, so I wanted to put snacks in the bags and let them (restaurants and beauty shops) know that we care about them.”
“They’re all working today – so that’s good,” Adams said after delivering the bags earlier that day.
Adams said she had fun delivering the gift bags.
“It was exciting, and I think everyone was very appreciative and surprised,” Adams said. “They all had to take a quick break because they were very busy trying to catch up.”
