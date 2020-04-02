Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told county commissioners that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, the county still had not recorded a positive test for coronavirus (COVID-19).
"We have completed 55 tests and they have all been negative," McKoon said. "We do have several still pending."
In a follow-up interview Thursday, April 2, McKoon cautioned that just because the county has not recorded a positive test doesn’t necessarily mean no one has the coronavirus in Miami County. She said that is why it is important for residents to be vigilant about following all precautionary guidelines currently in place, such as the stay-at-home order and social distancing.
“We can’t test everyone,” said McKoon, who was awaiting Thursday morning’s report. “We could have (positive) one in the next 10 minutes.”
McKoon also pointed out half of the county’s population works in Johnson County, where dozens of cases have been reported.
“That’s why we have the stay-at-home order in place, because we don’t want it spreading here to Miami County,” McKoon said. “All you have to do is look around us – we are surrounded (by cases).”
On Thursday morning, the Johnson County Health Department reported the county has had 159 positive tests for COVID-19, including four coronavirus-related deaths. As of April 1, Franklin County had seven cases, Linn County had five cases, and nearby Douglas County had 31 cases. To the east, Cass County (Mo.) reported it has 21 cases, and Bates County (Mo.) has recorded two positive cases.
Miami County has recorded one out-of-state positive test from an individual who resides in Missouri but came to Miami County to be tested. The test is not included in Miami County’s numbers, but rather is recorded in the individual’s home county in Missouri.
McKoon also fielded questions (via teleconference call) from county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
Commissioner George Pretz asked if a person is showing symptoms, does Miami County have the kits to do a test.
“We are doing testing through the Miami County Medical Center, and they do have kits to do that,” McKoon said.
But the county health director said a person does have to meet certain criteria before they can be tested, and those criteria fall into three categories, which she explained:
“If you have been exposed to somebody that you know has had a positive, and you have a fever of 100.4 or greater, or a cough or shortness of breath, you will get tested,” she said.
A person also can be tested if:
“You have a travel history outside the state of Kansas within the last 14 days, and you also have a fever of 100.4 or greater, cough or shortness of breath and other negative testing such as flu and respiratory viral panels.
“You have respiratory tests that are negative, you have unknown exposure and you either have to have a cough, a fever of 100.4 or greater, and shortness of breath – you have to have two of those. And three of these – either fatigue; muscle aches; loss of appetite, taste or smell; diarrhea; headaches; sore throat or chest tightness,” she concluded.
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked if the county has the new kits that provide test results in a matter of minutes.
“We do not have the short-term kits at this point in time,” McKoon said. “We have to send them all off to the labs.”
Dixon asked how long it takes to get lab results.
McKoon said if the tests are sent to a Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) lab it will take 24 to 48 hours to receive the results. Tests also have been sent to a private lab, and those results typically are returned in 24 hours.
McKoon’s point about taking precautions seriously has been emphasized by health officials at all levels.
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of KDHE, said in a recent video on the KDHE website that people need to follow guidelines for social distancing and the state-at-home order.
“We really need to take home isolation seriously, whether or not there is a declaration in place,” Norman said. “Adults should not require declarations in place in order to follow great advice.”
