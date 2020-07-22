Miami County continues to see a steady climb in COVID-19 cases in July, according to local and state health officials.
The county had 84 COVID-19 cases as of Monday, July 20, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). That’s up 10 cases from 74 on Friday, July 17, and up 50 cases from 34 on July 1.
Miami County Health Department reported the first two cases of COVID-19 occurred on April 4. The county had just seven cases by June 1. Since then, the county has added 77 new cases - 27 in June and 50 so far in July.
The upward trend in Miami County is not unique.
Kansas had 23,334 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 102 counties that have resulted in 1,497 hospitalizations and 307 deaths, KDHE reported Monday, July 20.
The state has added nearly 9,000 new cases and 35 deaths in July, according to KDHE reports.
On July 1, Kansas had 14,990 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 96 counties that had resulted in 1,195 hospitalizations and 272 deaths, according to KDHE.
