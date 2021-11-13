Miami County has recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases since Nov. 3, an increase of two cases from the week before, according to a Nov. 10 report from the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
The county has 43 active cases, with 19 under the age of 18, according to the report.
The county’s positivity test rate is 4.71 percent for the past two weeks, down from 6.74 percent in the previous reporting period, according to the report.
As of Nov. 10, Miami County has recorded a total of 4,447 cases and 180 hospitalizations, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
The county has recorded 68 deaths to date, with six deaths associated with breakthrough cases, according to MCHD’s Nov. 10 report.
MCHD staff estimates the county has recorded 150 to 160 breakthrough cases, with around 10 hospitalizations, to date.
“Most (breakthrough) cases have reported very mild or no symptoms,” according to the MCHD report.
The county has one active cluster, and it is in a school setting, according to MCHD.
KDHE reported 48 percent of Kansans have completed the vaccine series as of Nov. 10. In Miami County, 47 percent of residents over the age of 12 have completed the vaccine series, according to KDHE.
Miami County Health Department offers walk-in vaccination clinics every Monday at its office, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
