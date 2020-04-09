Miami County has recorded its third case of coronorvirus (COVID-19), the Miami County Health Department reported Thursday, April 9.
It’s the first new case for Miami County since the initial two cases were reported Saturday, April 4. Two of the cases are active and one person has recovered, according to the health department.
The health department reported 104 people have been tested in the county.
More information about the third case was not available.
In a post on its Facebook page, the health department reported it would not be issuing a press release for each positive case. The previous press release issued Saturday was to notify the public of the county’s first cases, according to the Facebook post.
“With all cases, we conduct a thorough case and contact investigation and we also ensure the individual is appropriately isolated,” the department noted in its Facebook post.
Statewide, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported at 11 a.m. Thursday Kansas has had 1,106 COVID-19 cases which have resulted in 263 hospitalizations and 42 deaths – up 60 cases and four deaths from Wednesday.
There have been 9,669 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.
KDHE reports 587 cases are female and 518 are male. The oldest person with the virus in Kansas is 99, and the median age for the state's cases is 55, according to the report.
Cases have been recorded in 57 counties, according to KDHE. Wyandotte County has the most cases at 272, followed by Johnson County, 252, and Sedgwick County, 161.
