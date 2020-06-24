Miami County has five new coronavrius (COVID-19) cases, raising the county’s total to 26, the Miami County Health Department reported Wednesday, June 24.
The health department reported three of the new cases are still under investigation.
Of the 26 cases, 11 are active and 15 of the individuals have recovered, according to Miami County Public Health's COVID-19 situation update report. The numbers were accurate as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the report.
The health department provided some demographic information, including cases by address location. Paola addresses account for 19 of the 26 cases, followed by Louisburg with three cases and Spring Hill (Miami County) with two cases. Osawatomie and Bucyrus each have one case, according to the COVID-19 update.
The report did not distinguish which communities currently have active cases.
Six of the 11 active cases are in the 50-59 age range, while three cases are in their 30s, one case is in their 60s and one case is between the ages of 10 and 19, according to the health department report.
The ages of the 15 recovered cases touch every age category on the report, ranging from one case under the age of 10 to one case in the 80-plus age category.
The health department reported that 1,431 Miami County residents have been tested for COVID-19.
In all positive cases, the Miami County Public Health epidemiology staff contacts these individuals and orders them to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days or longer if symptoms persist, according to the health department report. A thorough case and contact investigation also is completed, according to the report which can be found on the health department's Facebook page.
In a Facebook post accompanying the report, public health officials urged Miami County residents to "please continue to practice healthy habits to help slow down the spread of COVID-19."
