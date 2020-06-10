Miami County has three new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases to report as of Wednesday, June 10.
Miami County Health Department Director Rita McKoon told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday afternoon that all three individuals reside within the same household and all three have been appropriately isolated.
The three new cases bring the county's total number of COVID-19 cases to 10. The other seven individuals have recovered.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts asked if any of the cases have required hospitalization.
“These were very mild symptoms, so they are not hospitalized,” McKoon said of the three new cases. “The other seven (individuals) have recovered.”
Of the new cases, two have been confirmed by a laboratory and the other is a presumptive-positive case, McKoon told commissioners.
“Exposure source is still under investigation, and all close contacts have been identified and given further instruction on quarantine and self-monitoring,” she said.
McKoon said Wednesday that 1,032 Miami County residents have been tested for the coronavrius.
Kansas has 10,812 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 90 counties that have resulted in 954 hospitalizations and 240 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas has recorded 112,930 negative tests.
Ford County has the most cases at 1,852, followed by Wyandotte County, 1,607; Finney County, 1,502; Leavenworth County, 1,102; Johnson County, 1,003; Seward County, 897; Sedgwick County, 684; Lyon County, 452; and Shawnee County, 407.
