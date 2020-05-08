The Miami County Health Department reported Friday, May 8, there is one new positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county, and it involves a person in their 80s who is appropriately isolated.
Health department officials said the case is still under investigation at this time.
It’s the only official active case currently in the county, as all five of the individuals involved in previous cases have recovered, according to the health department.
A total of 352 Miami County residents have been tested for the virus, and there have been six confirmed cases.
Kansas has 6,501 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) that have resulted in 608 hospitalizations and 152 deaths as of 9 a.m. Friday, May 8, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The state added 356 cases and five deaths since Thursday. Kansas has recorded 41,207 negative tests.
Ford County has the most cases at 1,027, followed by Wyandotte County, 1,001; Leavenworth County, 907; Finney County, 677; Seward County, 668; Johnson County, 583; Sedgwick County, 438; Lyon County, 323; and Shawnee County, 146.
