The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) reports Miami County has added 109 new cases since Nov. 24, up 17 cases from the previous week. The county currently has more than 130 active cases.
The county’s positivity test rate for the past two weeks is 11.3 percent, up from 8.2 percent in the previous two-week reporting period, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
The county did not record any COVID-19 deaths in the past week. The county’s COVID death toll is 69, according to MCHD.
“KHA (Kansas Hospital Association) is showing a significant increase in the number of COVID patients hospitalized in the metro,” Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said in an email.
Two county residents were hospitalized in the past week, with one new intensive care unit (ICU) admission, according to KDHE.
Total hospitalizations by age group for Miami County are as follows:
- 9 and under – 1
- 10-17 –1
- 18-24 – zero
- 25-34 – 9
- 35-44 – 13
- 45-54 – 28
- 55-64 – 47
- 65-74 – 37
- 75-84 – 38
- 85 and older – 14
Whelan said local school districts did not update their case dashboards last week because of the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week in the classroom.
Miami County had recorded a total of 4,710 cases as of Wednesday, Dec. 1, according to KDHE.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are offered every Monday at the health department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola.
