Miami County cracked the century mark in COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Monday, July 27, that Miami County had 108 cases, up 12 from 96 cases on Friday, July 24.
Miami County has the 25th highest case count of the state’s 105 counties, but has the lowest count among Kansas counties in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, according to KDHE’s case data.
Kansas had 26,172 cases and 335 deaths, according to KDHE’s report Monday. The state added 1,063 new cases and nine more deaths over the weekend.
Johnson County has the most cases at 4,643, followed by Wyandotte County at 4,287, according to KDHE’s report Monday.
Individuals with Paola or Louisburg addresses account for the majority of the cases in the county, according to the Miami County Health Department’s most recent report issued Wednesday, July 22.
The two communities combined for 70 of the county’s 92 cases as of July 22, according to the county health department. The other cases were located in Bucyrus, 7; Osawatomie, 5; Spring Hill, 4; Wellsville, 3, and Fontana, 2.
According to the health department report, 11 percent of the 92 cases required hospitalization. Twenty of the 92 cases were active, and 72 cases had recovered. County statistics indicated 27 cases have occurred in people ages 50-59, followed by 18 cases in the 20-29 age range. The report did not indicate if individuals contracted the virus locally or outside the county.
A new report from the county health department is due out midweek.
As of Monday, COVID-19 cases had topped 16.3 million and more than 650,000 deaths worldwide, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The United States has recorded more than 4.2 million cases which have resulted in over 147,000 deaths — more than any other country, according to CSSE. Brazil has the second-highest death toll at just over 87,000, followed by the United Kingdom at nearly 46,000 and Mexico at more than 43,000.
Nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 patients in the U.S. have recovered, according to CSSE.
And with this increase--and what we are seeing, local schools still think it's wise to bring kids into schools. If mass gatherings are frowned upon what do you think schools are? Anyone watching the number of school kids infected currently in Florida? Wake up folks---if you do in person schools you will be shutting down ASAP! You ought to be doing virtual for a while at least. Where is the common sense and wisdom anymore?
