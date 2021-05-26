State and county health officials report that 80 to 85 percent of Miami County residents ages 65 and older have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan provided that report to county commissioners at their Wednesday, May 19, meeting.
In a follow-up email, Whelan said the estimate is based on data from both the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
Whelan’s weekly COVID-19 update for the County Commission included a first-time report from MCHD that indicates what percent of the total population is fully vaccinated per zip code in the county.
The vaccination percentages by zip code, as of May 19, are as follows:
- 66071-Paola, 63 percent;
- 66083-Spring Hill (Miami and Johnson counties), 41 percent;
- 66013-Bucyrus (Miami and Johnson counties), 29 percent;
- 66026-Fontana (Miami and Linn counties), 29 percent;
- 66053-Louisburg, 28 percent;
- 66064-Osawatomie, 24 percent;
- 66040-La Cygne (Miami and Linn counties), 23 percent.
Whelan said 66036-Hillsdale’s total of just 2 percent fully vaccinated comes with a caveat. The percentage is based on 311 post office boxes. Mail delivery addresses for Hillsdale have the Paola zip code, he said in the report.
MCHD used raw data from KDHE to compile the zip code report for Miami County, Whelan said in a follow-up email.
As of May 19, MCHD staff had administered 10,680 doses of vaccine. Vaccine clinics are being held, and private pharmacies are assisting with vaccine distribution. Walk-in clinics are taking place at MCHD several times a week.
Whelan said MCHD is reporting Miami County has fewer than five active cases. The county has not recorded any new deaths or hospitalizations, and currently there are no clusters or active cases of variant strains of coronavrius in the county.
Miami County’s positivity test rate for the past two weeks is 2.13 percent.
Summaries from KHDE and the Kansas Hospital Association show staffed hospital beds, both inpatient and in intensive care units, range from percentages in the low 20s to upper 30s, with about 95 percent of hospitals reporting in the Kansas City metro area and the state’s Northeast Region.
