The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced local foster care agencies to adjust their operations, and as things slowly start opening back up across Kansas, the need for additional foster families is expected to increase.
“We are anticipating a surge in children coming into care once things begin to open back up and would like to get the word out that new foster homes are desperately needed,” said Amanda Keller, community liaison coordinator for TFI Family Services, a statewide foster care agency.
Keller said that when stay-at-home orders were put into place, numbers of child abuse and neglect reports decreased because those incidents are usually reported by members of the public or following interactions with the public.
Keller said there currently are 65 to 70 children in foster care and 34 foster homes in Miami County. Statewide, Keller said there are about 7,500 children in foster care and 2,900 foster homes.
During the pandemic, Keller some foster care processes were adjusted, including shifting from in-person visits for biological parents and foster agency staff members to virtual visits via Skype or Zoom.
“We hope to go back to in-person visits soon,” Keller said. “We’re slowly starting to get back to normal.”
May was a busy month for Keller and her team because it was National Foster Care Month. Keller said she is encouraging people to help by contacting a foster care agency and requesting an application packet.
They can also visit tfifamily.org and submit an online inquiry or call 833-7-FOSTER.
“A lot of people think that they need to own a home, but they do not, they can rent an apartment or home,” Keller said. “They also don’t have to be married. They can be single or in a domestic partnership.”
Keller encouraged anyone who is interested to fill out an application or contact a foster care agency to learn more about the process and requirements.
“Take that leap,” Keller said. “Make that phone call.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.