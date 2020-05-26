A person in their 40s is the latest Miami County resident to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release from the Miami County Health Department on Tuesday, May 26.
The person is reportedly appropriately isolated and doing well, and all close contacts have been identified and contacted with further instructions, according to the release.
Its the seventh positive case of the virus in Miami County residents, and all six previous cases are now listed as recovered.
There have been 719 total tests taken of Miami County residents.
Kansas has 9,218 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 88 counties that have resulted in 800 hospitalizations and 188 deaths as of 9 a.m. Monday, May 25, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). Kansas has recorded 72,181 negative tests.
Ford County has the most cases at 1,607, followed by Finney County, 1,413; Wyandotte County, 1,310; Leavenworth County, 1,065; Seward County, 822; Johnson County, 765; Sedgwick County, 537; Lyon County, 379; and Shawnee County, 265.
