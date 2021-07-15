Two new COVID-19 clusters in Miami County are factoring into the upward trend in cases, local health officials report.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, July 14, the county has 46 active cases.
“As you recall a few weeks ago we were down to under five active cases in the county," Whelan said. "We’ve seen a pretty substantial increase.
“We do have two new clusters in the county that are accounting for 40 percent of the active cases,” he said. “100 percent of the cases associated with the two clusters are all unvaccinated.”
The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) reported July 14 that 76 percent of the active cases in the county are unvaccinated individuals.
MCHD’s report showed the county’s positivity test rate for the week of July 4-10 was 13.55 percent with 29 new cases. The previous week, the county saw an uptick of 17 new cases and a positivity rate of 7.42 percent. The county recorded positive test rates of less than 2 percent for most of June.
Whelan's report showed no new hospitalizations or deaths attributed to COVID-19 have occurred in the county since last week's report.
The county has recorded 2,870 total COVID-19 cases, 119 hospitalizations and 42 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the MCHD report.
Whelan said MCHD is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) to offer a mass testing and vaccination event, free of charge, in the upcoming weeks. MCHD said more information will be released soon.
“KDHE is making that recommendation since we border Missouri, and Missouri has had a pretty significant uptick the last few weeks,” Whelan told county commissioners. “KDHE wants to make sure we are getting plenty of people tested and those who want vaccinated (get) vaccinated.”
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan thought a notable increase in vaccinations would be challenging.
“I think the people who wanted to get vaccinated probably have already done it,” Vaughan said. “I don’t know how much more traction we’ll actually get there.”
Vaughan also noted the rise in cases, locally and in the region.
“Looks like a trajectory in the wrong direction for sure,” he said.
Vaccinations
MCHD has administered 5,496 first doses and 5,314 second doses of Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, and 325 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The health department is continuing to allocate vaccine to its local pharmacy partners on a weekly basis.
The department shared state vaccination totals that show 44.9 percent of Kansans have been vaccinated with one dose and 39.5 percent have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.
MCHD said it continues to focus efforts on vaccinating vulnerable populations and the homebound. Plans are underway to reach transient populations.
The health department said if you or someone you know is homebound and would like to receive the vaccine, call the department at 913-294-2431 to schedule a vaccination time or email covidmchd@miamicountyks.org.
