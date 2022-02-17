New COVID-19 cases have fallen under 100 for the first time in several weeks. Active cases also continue to decline.
The county recorded 77 new cases in the past week, a decrease of 59 from the 136 new cases reported Feb. 9, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan’s written report dated Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The county had 100 active cases as of Wednesday, down from 175 active cases the previous week, according to the report.
One new death was reported in the past week, raising the county’s total to 86, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
KDHE reported nine new hospitalizations and one new intensive care unit (ICU) admission in the past week. One local county official questioned the accuracy of the reported nine hospitalizations, speculating some of those could be old hospitalizations that are just being added to the KDHE database and not a true reflection of the past week’s activity.
A look back at the past month shows that at a time when the county was averaging 450 to 600 active cases per week in mid-January, the most hospitalizations reported in a one-week period was four.
The county’s positivity rate also is trending downward at 15.03 percent for the past two weeks, a decline of 6.5 percent from the 21.53 percent recorded in the previous reporting period, according to KDHE.
Walk-in vaccine clinics are available on Monday mornings at the Miami County Health Department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. The health department also offers testing, by appointment only.
Miami County has recorded a total of 7,610 cases as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
