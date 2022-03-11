New COVID-19 cases dropped into the single digits in the past week in Miami County.
The county recorded seven new cases between March 2 and March 9, according to the weekly COVID-19 report the Miami County Sheriff's Office Emergency Management Department provides to county commissioners. That's a decrease of 11 new cases from the week before.
The report includes numbers from the Miami County Health Department (MCHD) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
As of Wednesday, March 9, the county had 10 active cases, according to the report.
The county's positivity test rate for the past two weeks was 2.83 percent, down from 4.22 percent in the previous reporting period, according to KDHE.
The county recorded no new deaths or hospitalizations in the past week.
