The number of new COVID-19 cases in Miami County was cut in half in the past week.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, Feb. 9, the county recorded 136 new cases in the past week, which is down 137 from the 273 new cases the county reported the previous week.
The county has approximately 175 active cases, compared to 300-plus active cases a week ago. Whelan said county health officials believe the active case total is low and there is no way to get an accurate count. With home testing available, not all positive cases are being recorded with the county.
The number of active cases is similar to this time last February. The county had approximately 155 active cases on Feb. 10, 2021, according to a previous report.
Two new deaths were reported to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD) in the past week, raising the county's total to 85 deaths. The county also reported two new hospitalizations since Feb. 2. There were no new intensive care unit (ICU) admissions.
The Emergency Management official told commissioners 20 percent of staffed ICU beds were available in Kansas City metro area hospitals as of Tuesday, Feb. 8, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
The county's positivity test rate was 21.53 percent for the last two weeks, down from 27.5 percent from the previous reporting period, according to KDHE. Whelan said he anticipates the positivity rate will continue to go down.
Whelan told commissioners that cases are also trending downward in the county's school districts.
The county has three active clusters, which are all stable, according to Whelan's report.
The state of Kansas has resumed its partnership with pharmacies on testing, according to the report.
Walk-in vaccine clinics are available on Monday mornings at the health department, located at 1201 Lakemary Drive in Paola. MCHD also offers testing, by appointment only.
Miami County has recorded a total of 7,533 cases as of Wednesday, Feb. 9, according to KDHE.
