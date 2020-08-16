Miami County businesses will soon be able to apply for grants to help companies that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Small Business Working Capital (SBWC) grants are available for Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees, according to a news release posted on the state Department of Commerce website. The funds can be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, rent, mortgage insurance, utilities, inventory and other expenses, according to the release.
Grants are to be awarded on a rolling (first-come, first-serve) basis until the funds are depleted, according to the state. Grant applications will be accepted beginning at noon Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the release.
The application form and more details can be found at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.
In a Facebook post, Miami County Economic Development Director Janet McRae said the county economic development department can assist business owners in filling out the applications. The department’s phone number is 913-294-4045, or email McRae at jmcrae@miamicountyks.org Applicants also can contact their local chamber of commerce for assistance.
McRae said the grants will be competitive and she urged business owners to download the application form at kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief and start filling it out now.
To be eligible for a grant, a business must have been in operation since at least July 1, 2019, and be in good standing with the Secretary of State. Businesses that have received more than $350,000 in local, state and/or federal funding are not eligible.
The amount of the SBWC grants will vary depending on business activity, according to the commerce department.
The SBWC grants are part of more than $130 million in grant money to be awarded in several categories, Gov. Laura Kelly said on Thursday, Aug. 13, in announcing the new grant money.
Other grant programs include Securing Local Food Systems, PPE Purchasing and PPE Manufacturing, Connectivity Emergency Response, Broadband Partnership Adoption, Higher Education Advanced Manufacturing and IT Equipment, and other categories.
In addition to providing financial relief, grants will be available to businesses whose products and services will be needed in greater volume to help combat the virus and its effects, according to the governor's office.
Funding is also being made available to expand broadband access both through infrastructure improvements and by partnerships with internet service providers to serve low-income households, Kelly said.
These grants are funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the federal CARES Act, according to the release.
