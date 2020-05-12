PAOLA - Although a resident at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola still has COVID-19, no other residents or staff members have tested positive, according to test results released Tuesday, May 12, by the Miami County Health Department.
The health department reported Friday, May 8, that a person in their 80s in the county has tested positive, and North Point officials confirmed the case involves a resident of the skilled nursing by Americare facility at 908 N. Pearl St.
“The resident was placed in a private room on May 6 pending the test results and will now remain in isolation until the facility can determine they are virus free through two consecutive negative tests,” North Point officials stated in a news release. “No other residents are symptomatic at this time.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided PCR testing for all North Point employees and residents, which took place Saturday, May 9.
A total of 41 residents and 70 employees were tested, and all of the results came back negative, according to the health department.
“The PCR test result that was offered to staff and residents is a an acute diagnostic tool to determine whether a person currently has SARS-CoV-2 detected within the RNA,” said Christena Beer, a disease investigator with the Miami County Health Department. “The results from this testing would be indicative that this resident was exposed to someone (most likely an asymptomatic employee) who unknowingly passed it on to the resident and was PCR tested after they would have been considered recovered.”
It also was announced that the resident at North Point who has tested positive is currently doing well.
North Point officials said they are following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local and state health departments.
“All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine, and staff is wearing protective equipment as recommended by the local health department,” the release states. “All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms.”
For any residents or employees who are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, the facility works with their physician to test them for COVID-19, according to the release.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
It’s the only official active case currently in the county, as all five of the individuals involved in previous cases have recovered, according to the health department.
