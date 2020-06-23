PAOLA – Officials at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola reported Tuesday, June 23, they have learned that an employee of the facility has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
The employee last worked on June 16 and had been completing daily wellness checks for each shift they worked. The employee’s last wellness check indicated no signs or symptoms of COVID-19, according to a news release from the skilled nursing by Americare facility at 908 N. Pearl St.
Miami County Health Director Rita McKoon said Tuesday afternoon the reported positive case is the only case the county health department is aware of at North Point and that testing of staff and residents would be taking place.
North Point said in the release that per the recommendation of the Miami County Health Department the facility has begun testing all of its residents and employees for COVID-19. Testing of residents began Tuesday, June 23, and testing of employees was set to begin Wednesday, June 24.
The skilled nursing facility also is following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local and state health departments, according to the release.
All residents have been placed on in-room quarantine which will continue at least through June 29 which represents 14 days from possible exposure, according to the news release. All staff members are wearing protective equipment. All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms, according to North Point.
North Point's administrator will continue to be in contact with local and state health departments, and all residents, employees and resident family members are being kept up to date, according to the release.
The skilled nursing facility successfully dealt with a single COVID-19 case in early May.
A North Point resident who tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 made a full recovery, and the coronavirus did not spread to anyone else at the skilled nursing facility.
Officials at North Point announced May 16 that all resident and employee tests came back negative, including the resident who previously tested positive and was considered recovered after receiving two negative tests.
The announcement from North Point comes one day after the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) reported a staff member at Osawatomie State Hospital (OSH) had tested positive for COVID-19.
In making the announcement Monday, June 22, Department Secretary Laura Howard said it is the first COVID-19 positive case at OSH in either residents or staff.
On Friday, June 19, an employee at OSH reported a positive test result to the hospital’s infection control nurse, according to a KDADS news release. In coordination with the Miami County Health Department, all 11 residents on the unit who were in close contact with the positive employee were being tested, according to the release.
The state hospital also is implementing measures recommended by health officials to try to minimize the risk of the virus spreading, according to KDADS.
For more information on how Americare facilities are addressing the coronavirus pandemic, go to Americare’s website at https://www.americareusa.net/coronavirus.
