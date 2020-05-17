PAOLA - Officials at North Point Skilled Nursing in Paola announced Saturday, May 16, that all resident and employee COVID-19 tests have come back negative, including those of a resident who previously tested positive.
The resident who tested positive on Friday, May 8, has since received two negative results and is now doing well and considered recovered, according to a news release from the skilled nursing by Americare facility at 908 N. Pearl St.
In-room quarantine will remain in effect until May 21, which represents 14 days from possible exposure. All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every four hours during waking hours for symptoms. All staff members are wearing N95 masks while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms, according to the release.
North Point officials said they are following the recommendations and protocols set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the local and state health departments.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility,” said Patricia Cokingtin, spokesperson for Americare Senior Living. “We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. As of March 13, we restricted visitors from entering our facility and canceled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.”
After the resident, who is in their 80s, initially tested positive on May 8, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided PCR testing for all North Point employees and residents, which took place Saturday, May 9.
A total of 41 residents and 70 employees were tested, and all of the results came back negative, according to the health department.
“The PCR test result that was offered to staff and residents is a an acute diagnostic tool to determine whether a person currently has SARS-CoV-2 detected within the RNA,” said Christena Beer, a disease investigator with the Miami County Health Department. “The results from this testing would be indicative that this resident was exposed to someone (most likely an asymptomatic employee) who unknowingly passed it on to the resident and was PCR tested after they would have been considered recovered.”
Miami County has had six reported cases of COVID-19, and all of those individuals are now listed as recovered.
Kansas has 7,886 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 84 counties that have resulted in 724 hospitalizations and 172 deaths as of 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The state added 418 cases and eight deaths since Wednesday, May 13. Kansas has recorded 53,706 negative tests. Ford County has the most cases at 1,299, followed by Finney County, 1,170; Wyandotte County, 1,141; Leavenworth County, 957; Seward County, 733; Johnson County, 648; Sedgwick County, 512; Lyon County, 355; and Shawnee County, 183.
