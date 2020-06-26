PAOLA – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paola Heartland Car Show will not take place this year, organizers said in a post on the event’s Facebook page.
The 18th annual summer car show was originally scheduled to take place June 13 around Paola’s Park Square, but uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and regulations regarding mass gatherings prompted organizers in May to push the date of the car show back to Sept. 27 and then reevaluate in June.
After evaluating the current situation, organizers announced Friday, June 26, they would cancel this year’s show.
“The Paola Heartland Car Show Committee along with the Paola Chamber of Commerce has been able to keep the tradition of the Heartland Car Show started 18 years ago alive and well. We take great pride in bringing a fun event for families to enjoy,” organizers said in the Facebook post. “However, in the best interest of our community and everyone involved in the Car Show, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event due to the pandemic. We look forward to carrying on the tradition in 2021 and seeing you there! Stay safe and come see us next year.”
