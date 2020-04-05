200408_mr_corona_oz_alumni

Members of the Osawatomie High School class of 1969 lead last year's Osawatomie alumni parade. This year's Osawatomie alumni activities have been canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

 File photo

OSAWATOMIE - The Osawatomie High School Alumni Association has canceled its annual alumni festivities this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The association made the announcement March 25 on its Facebook page.

“We are saddened to make this announcement, but feel it is the right decision at this time to ensure the health and safety of our alumni members,” the post stated. “We plan to have double the celebrations at next year’s gathering by honoring all of the classes that would have been recognized this year. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.”

The alumni celebration in Osawatomie typically takes place the Saturday before Memorial Day and features a parade, social, banquet, meeting and downtown dance. Five-year classes typically gather throughout the day at locations throughout Osawatomie and the surrounding area.

This year would have been the celebration’s 125th anniversary.

For more information, visit www.osawatomiealumni.com.

Editor and Publisher Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.