OSAWATOMIE - The Osawatomie High School Alumni Association has canceled its annual alumni festivities this year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The association made the announcement March 25 on its Facebook page.
“We are saddened to make this announcement, but feel it is the right decision at this time to ensure the health and safety of our alumni members,” the post stated. “We plan to have double the celebrations at next year’s gathering by honoring all of the classes that would have been recognized this year. We look forward to welcoming you back in 2021.”
The alumni celebration in Osawatomie typically takes place the Saturday before Memorial Day and features a parade, social, banquet, meeting and downtown dance. Five-year classes typically gather throughout the day at locations throughout Osawatomie and the surrounding area.
This year would have been the celebration’s 125th anniversary.
For more information, visit www.osawatomiealumni.com.
