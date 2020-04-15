OSAWATOMIE — An American Red Cross blood drive that previously was scheduled to take place Thursday, April 16, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6.
The blood drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Osawatomie’s City Auditorium, located at 439 Main St.
Red Cross officials are reassuring potential donors that the highest standards of safety and infection control will be utilized to protect donors from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The blood is needed now more than ever, according to a news release from the Red Cross and the city of Osawatomie.
“Volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need,” the release states. “Donating blood products is essential to community health, and the need for blood products is constant. As part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, healthy individuals can still donate in areas that have issued shelter-in-place declarations.”
The release states there is no known end date in the fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.
“In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need,” the release states. “We greatly appreciate the generosity of the public to keep hospital shelves stocked during this uncertain time.”
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by going online to RedCrossBlood.org.
