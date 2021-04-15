OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the city’s current mask ordinance at its Thursday, April 22, meeting.
Residents on both sides of the issue will be provided an opportunity to address the council before the vote takes place.
“There’s a lot of information out there, and the approach I believe the City Manager (Mike Scanlon) is going to ask us to take is that we send city staff to research the latest, respond back to City Council with data and information, and propose that we notify the public we are going to have City Council vote on the issue on April 22,” Mayor Mark Govea said to the audience at the City Council’s Thursday, April 8, meeting.
The countywide mask order ended March 31 when the state’s mask mandate expired. Gov. Laura Kelly, through executive order, imposed the mandate in late November 2020. The governor attempted to reinstate the mask mandate on April 1, but the Legislative Coordinating Council revoked her new executive order later that day.
While the state and county no longer have a mask mandate, the city and school district still have mask orders in place, Govea said.
“So just in our little part of the world, everybody is all over the issue,” Govea said. “I believe the city manager believes we should exit the use of masks the way we came in — orderly and pragmatic, making sure we notify the public and give them plenty of time before we take our vote.
“So on April 22, everybody that’s interested, come back, state your case and the council will vote at that time,” the mayor said.
Osawatomie (in a 5-4 vote) adopted its mask ordinances in July 2020. Mayor Govea cast the tie-breaking “yes” vote.
“I voted because I thought it was the healthiest for our community,” Govea said of casting the tiebreaker. “I felt that was the best way to get the most people to wear a mask. I think on the 22nd we’re going to be looking at a whole different perspective.”
Miami County’s active COVID-19 case count continues to remain low, compared to recent months. As of Wednesday, April 7, the county had an estimated 15 to 20 active cases and a positive test rate of 1.3 percent over the past two weeks.
Govea said the importance now is being placed on getting the vaccine.
Approximately 20 percent of Miami County’s population has been fully vaccinated with both doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one-dose of Janssen J&J, according to a Miami County Health Department report, based on numbers collected as of Tuesday, April 6.
The report also noted that nearly 31 percent of Kansans had been vaccinated with one dose, according to Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
The way the city of Osawatomie’s mask ordinance No. 3783 is that it will remain in place until it is repealed by a vote of the City Council, City Manager Scanlon said.
Scanlon agreed with the mayor, saying he too was in favor of hearing from the audience before a vote is taken on April 22.
“I think we should allow the community to talk about why they think masks are so important, or those that say it’s time for the masks to go away, they have the opportunity to state their position,” Scanlon said. “I’m not suggesting we do a poll (of the audience on April 22), but I think it’s important to let them express their opinion.”
Council members Kirk Wright and Nick Hampson said they would like to do away with the mask mandate.
“The state and county did away with it, and I see no reason for us to have it,” Wright said.
He acknowledged the school district would have to make its own choice.
“We should be leading, not following the school district necessarily,” Wright said.
Council member Karen LaDuex said she wants to hear from the audience on April 22 but emphasized the Council should not be swayed by the number of people who spoke for or against masks.
“I think the premise is we want to hear ideas and we will weigh the validity of the ideas, not the number of people who speak,” LaDuex said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.