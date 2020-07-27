OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie USD 367 school board will discuss a reopening plan for the school district during a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, in the Osawatomie High School library.
The board meeting is open to the public, and the district also will broadcast the meeting via a YouTube link that will be available on the district’s website Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Justin Burchett said.
Board members also will consider approving the updated 2020-2021 academic calendar.
The reopening plan and the updated calendar are the only two items on the agenda that evening.
In a 5-5 split vote, the Kansas State Board of Education on July 22 did not affirm Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to delay the reopening of Kansas schools until after the Labor Day holiday. Instead, the state board left it up to each individual school district to decide when to reopen.
Louisburg has set its reopening for Aug. 18, and the Paola school board was to discuss the matter at a special meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, July 27.
