OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie USD 367 is planning to conduct the 2020 Osawatomie High School commencement in July as the district looks at options for rescheduling activities that were derailed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“We have a tentative (graduation) date of July 19,” Superintendent Justin Burchett said in a phone interview.
Burchett said plans for the Class of 2020 commencement and other spring activities are tentative as the district awaits guidance from local and state government and health officials about when it will be safe to relax social distancing requirements and resume conducting in-person activities.
Gov. Laura Kelly closed school buildings statewide in mid-March in an effort to slow the spread of the deadly virus. The shuttering of school buildings has forced districts across the state to adopt virtual continuous learning programs, rethink how they offer meals to students and plan for special activities like scholarship banquets, proms and graduations.
“We would like to still have a normal graduation, just in July, and I’m not sure when we’ll be able to have 2,000 people on site – even still in July,” Burchett said. “But we know we need to start the planning process.”
More details about graduation will be announced once the state begins to transition out of its stay-home order.
A group of seniors and parents are working with the OHS administration to plan a prom/after prom event for the same weekend as the OHS graduation, according to a district news release. Once details are finalized, the time, date and location will be announced.
OHS Scholarship Night will be conducted online this year, Burchett said.
“Our scholarship night, which would have happened the first week of May, we knew we had to do something different with it so we are working on a virtual scholarship program to where we ask any of the presenters who typically would have come if they want to give us an audio recording of them talking about the scholarship and announcing the recipient,” Burchett said. “If they don’t, then we’ll do it in-house and have one of our staff members read about the scholarship and announce who won it.”
Burchett said the district is putting together a video, with the audio voice-overs, that will put a senior's photograph on the screen as the scholarship she or he has won is announced.
“After the recording is ready, we’re going to release it at a set time, and families can live stream it and watch it if they want to as a family,” Burchett said.
The superintendent said seniors who will be receiving scholarships will be notified and encouraged to watch the video.
The virtual program will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 17, and can be accessed via a link on the district’s website, according to a district news release.
“That was one we knew we probably would not be able to recreate later in the summer and still have the same meaning,” Burchett said.
The school district’s traditional Fifth Grade Day at the K is tentatively on the table for the fall. If the Kansas City Royals resume their season in the fall, those students, who would now be sixth-graders, would be taken to the baseball game. If the Major League Baseball season does not resume in the fall, then those sixth-graders would join fifth-graders as both grades attend Fifth Grade Day at the K next spring, according to the release.
Osawatomie USD 367 has opened enrollment for its summer driver’s education program. The program consists of two parts. The first part is the online coursework, which will begin around May 1, according to the release. Once students have completed the online coursework and social distancing requirements have been relaxed, the driving portion of the course will take place.
Fees are $150 for USD 367 students and $250 for out-of-district students, according to the release.
To register for the summer driver’s education program, go to http://driversedenrollment.usd367.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.