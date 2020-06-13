OSAWATOMIE – The OZone Family Aquatics Park is set to open Saturday, June 20, but with a few restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education members mapped out a plan for the aquatic park’s reopening during their monthly school board meeting Monday, June 8.
The aquatics park, which will open at noon and follow normal hours through Aug. 12, will only be available for USD 367 students and residents, as well as OZone members, according to a news release.
Students will not be charged for admission, school district residents with proof of residency will be charged a daily rate, and the entry fee is included in the membership fee for OZone members.
The school board members ultimately decided to limit those who could use the pool due to concerns of overcrowding because Paola and other local cities have decided not to open their aquatic centers. The board members said it was a difficult decision, especially since it means some of them won’t be able to take their grandchildren from Paola or other nearby communities.
In addition to limiting admission, a number of safety protocols also have been implemented. Those protocols include:
- No deck chairs will be provided, you may bring your own chairs if you wish.
- Lockers will not be available, please come dressed to swim.
- Masks are encouraged on the pool deck but not required.
- Patrons are encouraged to practice safe social distancing on the pool deck.
- Additional cleaning protocols will be in place for high touch surfaces.
- Concessions items will be limited to prepacked items only.
Safety was a common topic during the school board members’ discussion June 8, and many health-related questions were asked of school board member Dr. Jeff Dorsett.
Dorsett said the chemicals in the pool should keep it sanitary, but the bigger concern is the deck area, which is why deck chairs will not be provided.
The aquatics park was originally scheduled to open Monday, June 15, but that was delayed due to mechanical issues.
“Our mechanical issues pushed back the introduction of chemicals to the pool, and we would prefer you swim in crystal, blue water, not murky green,” the school district announced in a news release. “So, to make sure we are offering a safe environment for everyone, we were advised by our aquatics partner, Commercial Aquatics Services, to delay the opening until Saturday.”
