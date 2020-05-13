The Osawatomie USD 367 Board of Education on Monday, May 11, endorsed a plan for a phased reopening of the OZone fitness center when the state of Kansas and Miami County move to the second phase of Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state.
The second phase is tentatively scheduled to start Monday, May 18.
The OZone has put together a plan for moving forward through each phase of the governor’s reopening schedule.
Under the second phase that would go into effect no earlier than May 18, workouts and use of the indoor pool facility will have to be scheduled, and some services and activities will not be permitted under phase two.
Patrons should also note that they will be asked to follow set guidelines while at the facility – including social distancing of six feet. Under phase two, gatherings are limited to no more than 30 people.
More details about OZone’s reopening plan can be found at usd367ozone.org. Patrons should read through the list of services and activities that will be offered, with modification, in phase two, and take note of what activities and services will not be available under this phase.
The school board also authorized the reopening of the district’s outdoor recreational facilities.
The Outdoor Fitness Park at the OZone, the Trojan and Swenson school playgrounds and the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex facilities were to reopen Tuesday, May 12.
“We ask that the community continue to practice safe social distancing while you use these facilities,” Superintendent Justin Burchett said in a post on the district’s Facebook page.
The outdoor Family Aquatics Park has a tentative opening date of June 15, according to the plan. That coincides with the scheduled start of the phase-out period of the governor’s plan when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.
Burchett said all dates are subject to change, because of the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.
