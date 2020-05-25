Gov. Kelly’s modified Phase 2 reopening went into effect Friday, May 22, and the OZone fitness center in Osawatomie is moving into that phase right after Memorial Day.
“The Ozone will move forward with Phase 2 of Governor Kelly’s ‘Ad Astra’ reopening plan on Tuesday, May 26,” according to a post on OZone’s Facebook page. “This will help us to adhere to both social distancing and per building limits set forth by the state. “
During Phase 2 the fitness floor, restrooms, red gym, Kids Zone, locker rooms, showers and fitness classes will be open with some restrictions, OZone said in the post. Indoor pools will be open for physical therapy only – no recreational swimming, according to the post.
OZone plans to allow time for numerous facility-wide cleanings throughout the day while open, and staff recommend that members clean their own equipment before and after each use.
During her COVID-19 briefing May 19, Gov. Kelly said her decision to graduate from Phase 1.5 to a modified Phase 2 of “Ad-Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas” was based on promising downward trends in COVID-19 disease spread, hospitalizations and deaths. She also cited the availability of testing and personal protective equipment (PPE).
Gov. Kelly said her decisions about reopening will always be driven by data and not dates. The governor’s tentative timeline calls for Phase 3 to be implemented June 8.
“If Phase 2 goes well we hope to reach Phase 3 by June 8 and Phase Out by June 22,” OZone said in its post.
For more details about the fitness center’s hours and guidelines during Phase 2, see OZone’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.