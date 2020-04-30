PAOLA — With the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continuing to impact local families, representatives of Paola Association for Church Action (PACA) are spreading the word about how the organization can help.
PACA is an organization of churches working together in Christian witness to the community of Paola.
The PACA Food Bank is open from noon to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, and community members can receive a voucher by calling any Paola church or My Father’s House.
The PACA Food Bank is located at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Peoria St. The doors are locked, and the PACA Food Bank team works on Wednesdays to meet people at the door at a specific time to place their sacks of food outside the doors for pick up.
For emergency food, local residents can contact the East Central Kansas Economic Opportunity Corporation (ECKAN) at (785) 242-7450, ext. 7640, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They can also contact My Father’s House at 294-3600 from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
For utility assistance, call Janea at My Father’s House at 294-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.